Two women have died and three men have been injured after a five vehicle collision in Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to Millfields Road in Ettingshall at around at 3.37pm on Saturday, November 25th.

Two women aged 82 and 76 were found in a critical condition and were declared dead at the scene.

Three people from the same vehicle were all taken to hospital. A 90-year-old man remains serious in a serious condition, while two men aged 79 and 78 are stable. A 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs but has since been released under investigation.