A second man has been arrested after a double shooting left two men in hospital.

The 24-year-old man, of Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Evington Road last week.

He is currently being held by police.

Police were called to Evington Road at 11.21pm on Wednesday 22 November following a report made to police that two men had been shot as they walked along the road close to the junction with Chepstow Road.

The two men, both in a stable condition, remain in hospital receiving ongoing treatment.

A 29-year-old man from Leicester was previously also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Detectives are appealing for sightings of a car which is being linked to the incident Credit: Leicestershire Police

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police confirmed the investigation into the double shooting is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information to make contact.

The force are appealing for sightings of a car which is being linked to the incident.

It is believed from this that a red MG SUV-type car was involved in the shooting and they are asking for sightings of it to assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector Hazel Sandall, from the Complex Investigation Unit, said: “From the enquiries carried out so far, we believe that this red MG SUV-type vehicle is linked to this shooting.

"After the shots were fired, this car is seen to have left the scene at speed overtaking a number of vehicles on Evington Road and in the Highfields and Belgrave area.

"This is driving that anyone passing through the area, whether on foot or in a vehicle, I am sure would have been aware of at the time.

"I am therefore particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this or perhaps saw the vehicle as it left Evington Road and travelled through the St Matthews and Belgrave areas between 9pm and midnight.

"Please look closely at these images of the vehicle and if you did see it or have any information about it, please get in touch."

