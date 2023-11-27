A Leicester born actor and author who has appeared in The Hobbit, North and South, Spooks and The Vicar of Dibley has told ITV News Central how proud he is of his roots.

Richard Armitage was in Birmingham to accept the Baird Award from the Royal Television Society Midlands on Friday night. He was given the prestigious award for his 'outstanding contribution to television.'

The 52-year-old actor has travelled all over the world for work, but says it was the West Midlands that kick-started his career.

He went to the Pattison College in Coventry from the age of 14 and says a lot of his professional work began in Birmingham.

He also credits watching a RSC production of the Taming of the Shrew as confirming to him that he wanted a career on stage.

He spoke to us at an event for his new book on Saturday night, to which he had brought his RTS Award!

He said that winning that, along with his recent Doctor of Letters from Leicester University, means a lot to him, saying 'when your home town or region celebrates you, that really means something to me as I guess you are trying to inspire those behind you.'