Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested following a suspected arson at a nursery.

West Mercia Police said Fairfield Day Nursery at Warndon in Worcester lost its summer house and most of its outdoor play equipment in the blaze.

The blaze took place on the evening of Saturday 28 October.

Police said on Monday the two boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing arson without endangering life.

The 13-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Their arrests follow a recent appeal for information after the fire. Enquiries are ongoing as officers continue to investigate this incident.

