Sir Tom Jones, Madness and Becky Hill will all be headlining the first-ever Derby Summer Sessions music festival next year.

The three-day event will run from 12-14 July at Markeaton Park.

The festival will attract up to 15,000 people, in what organisers say will be a momentous occasion for the city.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, 1 December, 2023.

The line up:

Friday 12 July 2024: Becky Hill

Saturday 13 July 2024: Sir Tom Jones and Gabrielle

Sunday 14 July 2024: MADNESS, Rick Astley, The Lightning Seeds, Deco

What are the headline acts famous for?

Becky is known for her distinctive voice and hit collaborations in the dance-pop genre, with everyone from David Guetta to Little Simz over the last decade.

She has written and/or performed on 17 UK top 40 singles, including five top 10 singles and a UK number one, amassing over 4 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Becky is known for her distinctive voice Credit: PA MEDIA

Sir Tom Jones

Penning timeless classics including “It’s Not Unusual”, “She’s A Lady” and “Sexbomb”, selling more than 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

Sir Tom’s career has been filled with numerous honours and accolades, including a deeply cherished knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award.

He has cemented his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all time, traversing musical eras and genres, and appealing to all genders and ages.

Sir Tom Jones has cemented his place in music history as one of the most successful artists of all time Credit: PA IMAGES

Madness

The iconic British band has been delighting fans since the late '70s with their infectious blend of ska, pop, and new wave.

Their hits like "Our House'' and "Baggy Trousers" are synonymous with their quirky and upbeat style and have cemented their status as one of the UK’s most beloved bands, with a legacy that continues to delight fans of all ages.