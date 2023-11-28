Shoppers are being warned not to eat a chocolate bar after reports several people had fallen ill after buying bars from a stall at Mansfield market in Nottinghamshire.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says an arrest has been made in connection with the incident - Nottinghamshire Police were unable to confirm or deny.

The agency added that it's been working with authorities to find out if the product had been distributed beyond the market.

This comes after reports of illness in the area after eating the chocolate bar, called 'Cali Gold' - anyone who's bought it is urged to "dispose of it at home".

The FSA said: "If you have already eaten it and developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention."

In a statement released on Monday 27 November, Detective Inspector Luke Todd said: "We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

"At this stage, there is no evidence to support these rumours. An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the circumstances behind people feeling unwell after consuming this chocolate."

Anyone with information concerning the incident has been asked to contact the police.

The agency is urging people not to eat the chocolate and to dispose of it at home. Credit: Food Standards Agency

A spokesperson for Mansfield District Council said: "Nottinghamshire Police and the UKHSA have been in touch with Mansfield District Council regarding a food quality issue reported on Saturday from Mansfield Market.

"The two authorities will now lead the investigation and the council will assist if and when needed."

Ashfield District Council, where the company selling the chocolate is reportedly registered, has been contacted for a comment.

