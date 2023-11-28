A minute's applause will be held on Tuesday, 28 November during Coventry's match against Plymouth, to remember a two-year-old girl who died from a rare form of leukaemia.

Hallie Reeve, from Coventry, will be remembered in the 17th minute of the game, when her photo will also be shown on the scoreboard.

Hallie died on 21 November after first being diagnosed with the condition when she was eight months old.

She had many months of treatment and a GoFundMe page was set up to fund it after claims the NHS could no longer do so.

When her father Jamie Reeve announced her death on social media he said,

"You really were the most gentle, loving, funny, caring, beautiful little girl. The purest soul with the most infectious smile.

What is Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (JMML)?

The rare type of cancer slowly develops in young children and has just a 50% survival rate if caught early.

Abnormal blood cells multiply in the bone marrow and fewer normal blood cells are made. If there are not enough normal blood cells, the body cannot work normally.

According to Cancer Research UK, treatments for JMML are limited and most involve waiting to see how the cancer develops alongside chemotherapy, others involve more extensive solutions like a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

