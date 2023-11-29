Fourth man charged with alleged murder of Owen Fairclough in Derbyshire

A fourth man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Owen Fairclough, in Breaston.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane on Friday 23 June at around 7.20pm.

Luke Hibbert, 27, of Eastwood, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Three men, who had previously been charged with the murder of Mr Fairclough, remain remanded in prison and will next appear at Derby Crown Court in December.