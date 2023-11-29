Long delays after serious collision closes A42 southbound in Leicestershire

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A42 this morning following a serious collision.

It happened in Appleby Magna, near Measham, during the early hours of the morning.

Officers from Leicestershire Police say a white BMW X3 was involved in a collision with a HGV lorry which was parked in a layby on the southbound carriageway.

The collision was reported just before 5am and has resulted in a full closure on the southbound side, between junctions 12 and 11.

The driver of the BMW has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Diversions are in place, but anyone travelling in this direction is asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.

Traffic information company Inrix has also released information about a diversion in place.

The statement reads: "The A42 southbound is closed, there is queueing traffic due to accident investigation work from junction 13, A511 (Ashby-dela-Zouch, Coalville) to M42, junction 11 (Burton-Upon-Trent, Appleby Magna).

"There is congestion to the M1 near Leicester as traffic avoids the closure."

"It has been ongoing since around 5.30am.

"There is a diversion in place - follow the hollow black circle symbol onto the B5006 and onto the B4116 through Measham and then the A444 at Applyby Magna, re-joining the A42 at J11."