Man appears in court after 'pickaxe break-in'

A man has appeared in court after reports an intruder broke into a house allegedly armed with a pickaxe.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Hickling Court, in Mansfield, at around 6.30am on Monday (27 November) when the victim raised the alarm by going to a neighbour’s home.

She reported an offender had broken into her home by smashing a window.

Officers say they arrived at the scene quickly and pursued a suspect into a nearby block of flats where he was detained.

A pickaxe was later discovered inside the victim’s home and she also found a number of gift sets had been taken - said police.

Officers had earlier been called to reports of a shed break-in at nearby Garrat Avenue after a resident noticed items missing from his shed at around 5.15am.

Forty-two-year-old Sonny Wharmsby, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (28 November) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 January 2024.

Detective Constable Philipp James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These incidents must have been upsetting for the victims and I hope our quick and robust response provides some reassurance to both them and the wider community in this area of Mansfield.

“Officers who were called to the scene should be commended for their rapid response and determination in pursuing the suspect.”