Police seal off Birmingham cul-de-sac after man in his 30s found dead

P olice sealed off an upmarket cul-de-sac in Sutton Coldfield, in Birmingham after a man has been found dead.

Police officers sealed off the gated cul-de-sac and a cordon currently runs across Broome Gardens preventing anyone from gaining access to the quiet street.

Residents said police were knocking on their doors at around 7am this morning.

They said an ambulance was also called to the area which is near Good Hope Hospital.A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're investigating after the unexplained death of a man in Sutton Coldfield this morning.

"We were called by paramedics to Broome Gardens at around 6.30am to reports that a man in his 30s had been found injured. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene."We're working to establish how he came to be injured and at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

"We're carrying out CCTV enquiries, and a post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death."It's believed the man may have earlier been on Erdington High Street, and we have officers carrying out enquiries there.

"Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 434 of 29 November."According to Zoopla, prices of the detached homes in the cul-de-sac range from around £500,000 to £700,000.