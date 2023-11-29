Teenage girl dies after collision in Shropshire

A teenager has died after a collision in Shropshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.11pm to the B4376 in Much Wenlock.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A Community First Responder was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the female passenger could not be saved and died at the scene.

Police say a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman revealed more details about the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “The female passenger was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male driver was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Officers from West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses.