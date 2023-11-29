A mum-of-two said she is determined to watch her children grow up after being diagnosed with cancer twice in less than three years.

Nicola Handscombe, from Rubery, was first diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in 2015 while living in China.Alongside surgery and radiotherapy, she benefited from a newly licensed chemotherapy drug that helped save her life.

But just over two years later she found a lump in her other breast - and on this occasion, the cancer had spread.“The two cancers weren’t related," said the Birmingham teacher. "I was told I was just extremely unlucky to get it twice.

“I was even more unlucky the second time because it wasn’t confined to my breast.”

More chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy followed.She now takes life-saving drugs, including herceptin, to keep her cancer at bay.

She said: “Breakthroughs in treatment have meant my cancer is treatable."While the professionals can’t see the cancer, they can’t be certain [it won't return]. I’m hopeful that future breakthroughs will provide a cure.”

Cancer Research UK scientists laid the groundwork for herceptin by showing that some types of breast cancer have particular proteins on the surface of cancer cells which fuel their growth.This is now the gold standard of care for this type of breast cancer, the charity said, helping more women like Nicola survive.

“I’m so grateful for the treatment that’s saving my life,” said Nicola.

“I’ve been told that if my current treatment stops working there’s another option now available to me that didn’t exist a couple of years ago.

"That alone shows the importance of continuing research."

