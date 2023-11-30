Around 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines are tackling a blaze on an industrial estate in Kingswinford.

Emergency services were called to Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue, just after 4.00am this morning.

Parts of a two-storey industrial unit have collapsed.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service says crews have surrounded the fire and it is under control, but hasn’t yet been fully extinguished.

Two hydraulic aerial platforms were also mobilised and a drone was used to assist crews.

WMFRS says there have been no casualties.

People living nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Traffic is heavy in the area and a number of bus routes have been impacted.

