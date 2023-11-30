'Emergency incident' disrupts trains at Birmingham's University station

Passengers are being impacted due to an "emergency incident" taking place near University railway station in Birmingham.

Services from the station near to the University of Birmingham's campus will be impacted - West Midlands Railway says emergency services are on the scene and the station has been closed.

National Rail stated: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Birmingham New Street and Longbridge.

"Whilst they complete their work, all lines are currently closed."

They added that trains running between these stations may be cancelled, revised or terminate at Birmingham New Street, with the disruption expected to continue until 8:00am.

CrossCountry services between Edinburgh, Stansted Airport, Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads, will be affected, as well as those between York, Leeds, Derby and Plymouth, and those between Nottingham and Cardiff Central.

West Midlands Railway services between Lichfield City and Bromsgrove, Four Oaks and Redditch, and between Birmingham New Street and Hereford will be impacted.

