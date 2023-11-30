Credit: The bodies of Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, were found after a car crash while on a camping holiday in Wales.

Notts County is encouraging fans to applaud in the fourth minute of their upcoming match against Shrewsbury Town, in memory of four teenagers who died in a car crash.

The bodies of four boys from Shrewsbury were recovered from a car in Snowdonia on Tuesday 21 November, following a crash while on a camping trip in north Wales.

A major search was launched to find Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

A coroner found the provisional cause of their deaths was drowning.

Notts County posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that they're encouraging everyone to applaud in the fourth minute of tomorrow's Emirates FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

The match kicks off at Meadow Lane at 7.45pm.

North Wales Police has appealed for dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert in either direction between 11 am on 19 November and 10 am on 21 November.

In a tribute, Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

She said: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut-wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.”

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...