Violent twin sisters involved in dreadful street violence with one jailed

A pair of violent twin sisters from Derbyshire carried out two attacks in the street on separate victims in just over a year.

During the first, outside a pub, Millie and Sadie Hanson assaulted a woman going to the aid of someone on the floor after they were kicked out for being drunk.And in the second, along with friend Jayden Anderson, the gang was involved in beating two people following an argument about one of the twin’s former boyfriends.Jailing Millie Hanson for over a year, Anderson for six months and handing Sadie Hanson a suspended sentence order, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “The three of you, to varying extents, were all involved in dreadful street violence.

"The first just involved the Hanson twins and was quite a shocking incident and involved you, Millie, using your feet.“On the second incident you, Millie Hanson, were clearly the ringleader but it was group activity and you, Anderson, basically gave your victim a good hiding.

"The whole incident was appalling and anybody watching would rightly think you should be ashamed of your behaviour.”Dan Scothern, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, showed CCTV of both assaults.

He said the first happened when the Hanson girls were thrown out of the King Alfred pub, in High Street, Alfreton, in the early hours of August 30, 2021.The prosecutor said as a group gathered outside the twins launched an assault on a woman.

Mr Scothern said: "Both Hanson sisters were swinging their arms around throwing punches and as the victim got on the floor Millie Hanson kicked her to the face.

"She suffered fractured teeth and a laceration to her lip."The prosecutor then showed footage of the second incident, which took place in Jessop Street, Codnor, on June 11, last year.

He said the twins and Anderson had gone there to discuss a matter involving one of their ex-boyfriends with a woman who would end up being the victim.

Mr Scothern said: "All three defendants arrived outside a flat and the victim came out and was pulled to the floor.

"Both sisters kicked her to the head and dragged her on the floor.

"The victim’s brother came to help and he was attacked by Anderson who punched him multiple times shouting ‘I will bang you, you ****’."All three left and then returned believing the assault has been filmed on a mobile phone.

"Millie Hanson punched the victim to the face, both dragged her along the floor and Millie Hanson stamped on her head."Millie Hanson, 25, of Parkin Street, Alfreton and her sister, also 25 and of King William Centre, Ironville, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Millie was jailed for 15 months while Sadie was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation sessions, a mental health treatment programme and 120 days alcohol abstinence monitoring.

Simon Stevens for the sisters, who are both mothers, said: “Over the years they have suffered extreme childhood trauma and abuse in the care system.”Anderson, also 25 and of Wilson Road, Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for six months.

He has previous convictions for wounding and Benn Robinson, mitigating, said: “He did not have a role model growing up and he is someone who has had difficulties with cocaine and alcohol."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...