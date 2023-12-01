Play Brightcove video

Alfreton Town will be looking to make history when they take on Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup.

They take on the League Two side in the early kick on Saturday (December 2nd).

The semi-professional side from Derbyshire have never made it into the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Covers were placed over the pitch at the Impact Arena Stadium on Thursday (November 30th) to keep it from freezing over as temperatures are set to drop.

Staff were also busy setting up flood lights and putting in place electronic boards.

Alfreton Town bosses say making it into the 3rd round would be transformative as the winner would get £67,000.

Standing in the Reds way, are Walsall, they're two leagues above them but as we know in the FA Cup everything goes out the window.

But Alfreton will have a sell-out crowd behind them and manager Billy Health told me just what it takes to cause a cup upset.

As the clock approaches kick-off, the nerves and the excitement will be going, and the Red's boss Billy will be making sure to do all of his pre-match superstitions to gain any edge.

He said he'll shaving his beard in the morning as he did it on the morning ahead of the 1st round against Worthing and they won 2-0.

But their chairman Wayne Bradley is more optimistically cautious. He giving his team a 3% chance of winning this game.

He said: "I'll give ourselves 1% for being on home territory, 1% for the crowd that will be boisterous and behind us and 1% for lady luck, the rest I'm going to have to buy from where ever it comes."

So, as the sunsets, a new dawn will come with hope and optimism that the Alfreton Town can carry on their FA Cup fairytale.

