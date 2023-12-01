Play Brightcove video

Students from a digital, creative and performing arts academy in Birmingham are taking part in a professional production of Peter Pan The Musical.

Around 50 teenagers have been working both behind the scenes, and as part of the ensemble for the show at the iconic Old Rep Theatre.

They're joining professional actors, directors, costume designers, and technical operators.

In an interview with ITV News Central, student Rasha Edwards who is playing Pirate Cecco said: "This is our first time performing here it's a bit intimidating.

"With the guidance of our teachers and the other crew it's very comforting!"

Peter Pan The Musical Credit: ITV News

The production is being directed by Alec Fellows-Bennett, who was worked at both the Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

He said: "This experience of training on the job and getting out there is so unique and so fantastic for them to actually explore the things they are being taught, in a real setting with real professionals on stage, who's performance depends on their support.

"So having that gentle but that little bit of pressure there, there is going to be a paying audience theres, professionals on stage who are really relying on you.

"It makes them really up their game, and they have really risen to the challenge. It's been brilliant!"

Curtains will open next Tuesday 5 December.