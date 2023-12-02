The Alfreton Town v Walsall FA Cup game has been postponed after the pitch at Alfreton's stadium was deemed unplayable by officials.

Covers were placed over the pitch at the Impact Arena Stadium on Thursday to keep it from freezing but, despite best efforts, the game had to be called off.

On social media, the semi-professional side said: "Despite our best efforts unfortunately the match officials have called the match off".

The team apologised to those who had travelled, saying they will provide further updates when they have them.

Fans writing on X, formerly Twitter, expressed frustration that the game was called off so close to kick off with many having travelled to be at the game.

Alfreton Town will be looking to make history when they do eventually take on League Two Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup.

The semi-professional side from Derbyshire has never made it into the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Alfreton Town bosses say making it into the 3rd round would be transformative as the winner would get £67,000.