More than 40 men charged over major disorder outside Villa Park

Police have charged 46 men in connection with Thursday night's disorder outside Villa Park.

West Midlands Police said those charged are aged between 21 and 63, and around 40 of them are believed to be from Poland. A small number are believed to be UK residents.

Of those, 43 have been charged with a public order offence, while two have been charged with assaulting police officers and another has been charged with possession of a knife.

It follows serious disorder outside the stadium during the Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw game on Thursday.

Five officers suffered minor injuries in the violence.

Two of these were from West Midlands Police, two from West Mercia and one from Derbyshire.

Two dogs from West Midlands Police and two horses from Thames Valley were injured and are recovering.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who is overseeing the criminal investigation, said: “To charge this number of people so soon after such a major disorder has taken a huge effort by staff who have been working around the clock."

Police are reviewing CCTV and body-worn video footage to identify further suspects.

A special court has been set up at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and will begin hearing the cases this morning.

All apart from one of the men is due in court today. He has been bailed to appear at a later date.

