Police forensically test chocolate after people report feeling unwell

A police investigation has been launched after multiple people reported being ill after eating chocolate that they bought in Nottinghamshire.

The chocolate, which was purchased in Mansfield last weekend, is now being forensically tested by police.

Police say so far the majority of the testing has shown "no traces of drugs or anything out of the ordinary" but "quantities of the hallucinogenic drug Psilocin and THC – a substance found in cannabis – were discovered in a small number of the bars".

The small number of people who became unwell after eating the chocolate are reported to have fully recovered.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An investigation is in the process of being carried out after multiple people reported falling ill after consuming chocolate purchased in Mansfield last weekend.

“It is really important that anyone who still has any of this chocolate hands it to the police immediately so that it can be further analysed."

“We are confident the affected chocolate was limited to one small batch, which we are aware of, and there is no evidence to suggest it was more widely distributed.

Police say the chocolate bars in question were sold from a stand at Mansfield Market on Saturday (25 November) and were wrapped in gold packaging or sold in orange boxes marked ‘Cali-Gold’.

A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is currently assisting police with their investigation after being released on bail.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency said: “We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating chocolate bought from Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire. The chocolate was both labelled as ‘Cali-Gold’ and unbranded.

“If you have purchased chocolate matching this description, it should not be consumed but instead handed into the police.

“If you have already eaten it and have developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention from your GP, or contact NHS 111 online or phone 111."

