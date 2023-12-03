Play Brightcove video

The charity says £2000 is being offered in return for information that could result in a conviction

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says the money will be rewarded in return for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever disposed of the animals.

The charity says the two turtles were found outside The Old Bull's Head pub on Monday 20 November.

One of them had a damaged shell - which vets believe is due to something heavy being thrown on top of her - and did not survive.

One of the turtles didn't survive. Credit: PETA

"We don't know how long they'd been there but one of them sustained injuries so serious that she actually died later, this is probably due to rubbish being thrown on top of her", says Sascha Camilli from the charity, "the other turtle is with a reptile trust in the area who are expecting her to recover completely."

"We're calling for anyone who has any information about who is behind this instance of neglect to step forward with information that will lead to a conviction of the people and we will then issue a reward of £2000."

The charity says turtles can often be perceived as requiring minimal care - but they do in fact have very specific needs including controlled temperatures, enough water to swim in, a varied diet and a large living space.

It says when their needs are met turtles can live for 25 years or longer - however many exotic animals unfortunately die within a year of purchase because of inadequate care.

A spokesperson for PETA added: "It takes a disturbing and dangerous lack of empathy to abandon living, feeling beings."

The RSPCA is also urging anyone with first-hand information about the incident to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018.