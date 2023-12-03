Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Keen swimmers braved the cold to go swimming in a lake in Derbyshire, despite temperatures plummeting to below freezing.

A group of swimmers at Spring Lakes in Long Eaton got together to go for a dip and while some opted for wetsuits and woolly hats, others chose swim costumes and shorts.

Drone pictures of the snow taken by Ashley Kirk

Parts of the UK experienced temperatures as low as -12C overnight, with some parts of the Midlands seeing -8C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in parts of the region until Monday 5 December afternoon.

There is also a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of Worcestershire and Herefordshire until Monday evening.

The runway at East Midlands Airport was closed due to snowy conditions, with inbound flights being held or diverted.

One family from Derbyshire spent the morning creating a 10ft snowman. Credit: Lydia Smith

In Derbyshire, one family spent the whole morning building a snowman that was 10ft tall.

Lydia Smith, her fiance Jamie Reynolds and their two children created the sculpture in Woodland Close in Smalley.

They say people have been stopping to brave the cold and take photos with it.

