A builder has pleaded guilty to murdering a 58-year-old client at her home in Dudley earlier this year.

Peter Norgrove, from Sedgley, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (4 December) where he admitting killing Sharon Gordon in July.

Norgrove was a recently qualified bricklayer who met Mrs Gordon through mutual friends at the same church they both attended.

The 43-year-old had undertaken extension work to Mrs Gordon’s property which took many months and encountered several problems along the way.

On the afternoon of Friday 21 July concerned friends called at Mrs Gordon’s home in Bromford Road and found her at the foot of the stairs with severe head injuries.

Mrs Gordon had died the day before.

Sharon Gordon was found dead at her home in Dudley Credit: West Midlands Police

Norgrove originally said he had left the property the previous day, however, blood-stained items were found in a wheelie bin at a family address related to Norgrove and further searches revealed a hammer secreted in a shed.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, who led the investigation, said: “This appears to have been a disagreement over work carried out at the victim’s property which has escalated into violence.

“I am pleased the defendant has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and spared Mrs. Gordon’s family the ordeal of a trial.”

