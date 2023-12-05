Derby charity missing gifts as Sports Direct claims order was delivered

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Phil Brewster visited the Derbyshire based charity caught in a dispute between Evri and Sports Direct

Disadvantaged children from Derby could miss out on a Christmas present after a charity has found itself caught up in a dispute between a delivery company Evri and clothing retailer, Sports Direct.

Revive is a charity which operates a secret Santa style gift donation which matches benefactors with a child's wish list.

The East Midlands based charity recently received donations from local businesses and the public allowing them to order more than £1200 pounds worth of goods from the retail giant Sports Direct. But despite promises they'd be delivered by November 27th, the charity says they've not arrived.

Evri instructed Revive to contact Sports Direct to resolve the issue.

Charity manager Jo Andrew says the missing gifts has caused much anguish amongst staff.

She says: We've got children who are dependent on secret Santa and who are dependent on Sports Direct fulfilling that order.

"And it means that the moment we've got around 26 children who will not be receiving a gift that they wanted for Christmas. We feel like we're letting those children down."

Parent Jordan Thompson is unable to work due to his epilepsy and unable to afford Christmas presents he's relied on Revive providing gifts for his 7 years old daughter Nikita who's also his carer. Jordan says it's meant she's not felt left out among her friends.

He says: The fact that she's got similar or the same makes me feel better because she's not then going to school,and coming home saying 'Daddy my friend got this. Why didn't I?' And I've had that before and it wasn't nice.

The secret santa bags have also helped out Dave Pimblott after he lost his daughter to cancer 5 years ago but the charity stepped in to ensure his grandchildren had presents to open on Christmas Day.

He says: It managed to keep that moment alive, even though they'd gone through all sorts of issues over the last few years. It still enabled them to be children on Christmas Morning.

In a statement an Evri spokesperson told us "We are incredibly sorry that part of the order handled by Evri was not delivered.

"We have been in contact with Revive Charity and arranged a replacement for the missing parcel. We have also offered a donation to the charity as a goodwill gesture.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson from Frasers Group speaking on behalf of Sports Direct said:"We have been in touch with Revive Charity to apologise for their experience, and have expedited the creation and delivery of a replacement order. We have also provided a refund on the delivery charge, and offered a goodwill voucher".

