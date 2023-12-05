A jury has been sworn in before the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and disposing of her body in a lay-by near the M1.

Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has denied killing Sarah Henshaw, whose body was found early on June 26 by the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Ms Henshaw, 31, had been reported missing after last being seen at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston, on June 20.

On Tuesday at Derby Crown Court, a jury of nine men and three women were sworn in before the prosecution opens its case at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Addressing jurors, Mr Justice Goss said: "You are the sole judges of the facts in this case.

"We are not going to be able to proceed further today.

"It is going to be rather frustrating for you as nothing further is going to be required of you today but you do know that now you will be jurors on this case."

Several members of Hall and Ms Henshaw’s families were in the public gallery to watch proceedings.

The trial is expected to last for two weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...