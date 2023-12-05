A drug addict who took a former soldier's life savings before murdering him and dumping his body in the cellar has been jailed.

Sarah Hansford befriended and preyed upon 74-year-old Barry Spooner before draining him of his life savings.

The 44-year-old’s sentencing hearing at Nottingham Crown Court was told how a day after brutalising the pensioner she was caught on CCTV dancing naked in the street in celebration of murdering Mr Spooner before later shaving her head and dressing as him to withdraw what was remaining.

The hearing was told how Mr Spooner took pity on the defendant in 2020 and allowed her to stay at his flat in Gladstone Street, Forest Fields where, in late May this year, she inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on his body, pushed it into the cellar and covered it in cardboard.

The next morning she was seen dumping rubbish bags in a bin collected by council refuse workers.

Two weeks after his murder, she continued to live at the property knowing her victim’s body was in the cellar.

In a victim impact statement, his nephew, Darren McMahon, said: “Barry would go out of his way to help anyone and I will forever be haunted at the thought of his last moments and tortured knowing he would have been unable to defend himself.

"I will never forgive his killer in the way she has dehumanised him in the most vile way."

Hansford subjected the army veteran to "mental and physical suffering", using a "combination of persuasion, threats, aggression and violence" to pressure him to give away his life savings to fund her drug habit - somewhere between £20,000 and £24,000.

After being arrested and charged, she later told a psychiatrist “I knew what I was doing, I did it, I’m not sorry, he deserved to die” claiming she had earlier discovered he had paedophilic tendencies and that she had been raped as a child.

Jailing her for life and telling her it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she is eligible to apply for parole, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: “No one else knows how he really met his death and your accounts have been inconsistent.

"You later said you could not remember how many times you stabbed him, you said you tried to drown him and strangle him and what did you do afterwards? You unceremoniously dumped his body in the cellar and the day after you did that, you danced naked in the street."

