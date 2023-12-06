Play Brightcove video

Brad Wale took home just £5 on the show, but then there was an enormous charity effort, ITV News' Faye Barker reports

A man with a life-limiting condition who won just £5 on Deal or No Deal has been left feeling "honoured and blessed" after viewers raised more than £80,000 for him.

Brad Wale, 29, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, appeared on the ITV gameshow only winning £5.

Mr Wale, who has Motor Neurone Disease, went on the programme hoping to win money for his family and to tick items off his bucket list.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Wale said: "I still listen to it back and watch it back and I can feel the tears coming on.

He added: " I had every intention of winning big and I genuinely thought I would. To get to that moment and only receive £5, it was absolutely heartbreaking and devastating."

Play Brightcove video

After the programme aired, Mr Wale's friend Rochelle saw his disappointment and set up a 'Help Brad get his bucket list' GoFundMe page.

That page now has donations from thousands of people across the country.

Mr Wale said: "I met Rochelle on my first ever audition for Deal or No Deal, when we got to filming and she was there, I was over the moon.

"We got put together opening the boxes and just formed a great friendship.

"Rochelle set a target, I just thought a few family members and friends would donate.

"From last Thursday the response I have had is something I could never put into words, from the bottom of my heart it means the world and I can never say thank you enough.

"You'll never understand how much this has changed my life."

When asked what is on his bucket list, Mr Wale said: "I've always wanted to go to India, Thailand, just going to see places really I've also always wanted to do a bungee jump.

"Just to be able to wake up and think I can go and do this, or that. I've never had that I've always been skint.

"I feel honoured blessed and guilty all at the same time, so to be given this kindness to me, is just nothing I would ever expect."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...