Coventry City Council is considering a number of moves in an attempt to make savings of more than 11 million pounds in the next financial year.

A rise in the price of tickets for the Godiva Festival, higher parking fees, charges for green wast collections, turning off all streetlights from midnight to 5.30am and a 5% rise in council tax could potentially impact residents.

A senior councillor said the proposals are “tough” but needed.

In an interview with ITV News Central Cllr Richard Brown said: "We offer 600 different services here at the council, so there is a huge variety that are we trying to keep going."

Cllr Brown adds: "So, some of the proposals that we have got in there, will go out to cabinet next week, and then it will go to consultation, we will listen very carefully to what people have said.

"Some of those things, are things that we wouldn't want to do, other than we have this 11.5 million budget cap to fill. It's going to be tough."

It comes as The Local Government Association said on Wednesday one in five councils is in danger of having to issue a Section 114 notice signalling they are unable to balance their books - as Birmingham City Council did in September.

Some of the suggested changes Coventry City Council has put forward in its draft report are:

Raising parking fees in city centre car parks by 10% for two years, the first rise since 2017 (£300-£600k)

Charging residents £40 per year for garden waste collections, with people able to opt out and use the tip instead if they want to (£1.5m)

Putting in separate weekly food waste collections, meaning garden waste can be treated for less money (£1m)

Changes to Godiva festival so by 2025 it covers it costs. This means getting outside funding, sponsorship and/or higher ticket prices (£300k)

Turning off all city streetlights from midnight to 5.30am (£1 million) or keeping only a small amount on in hotspots (£700k)

Scrapping free parking at War Memorial Park and ‘standardising’ charges there and at Coombe Abbey car park (£150k)

The report with the plans will go to councillors for approval at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday, December 12.

After people have been consulted on the changes the final budget plans will be drawn up and voted on at a full council meeting in February.

