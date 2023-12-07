Play Brightcove video

Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate more change in the government with a shock resignation from Newark MP Robert Jenrick over the Rwanda asylum seeker deal.

Plus, as Nottingham City Council declares itself effectively bankrupt, joining Birmingham in issuing a Section 114 notice, just how many more will go the same way?

Alison's guests this month:

- James Morris MP - Halesowen and Rowley Regis (Conservative)

- Lilian Greenwood MO - Nottingham South

- Cllr Paul Hartshorn - Blaby District Council (Liberal Democrat)