Central Lobby - December 2023: Another resignation in Government and a cash crisis for councils
Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate more change in the government with a shock resignation from Newark MP Robert Jenrick over the Rwanda asylum seeker deal.
Plus, as Nottingham City Council declares itself effectively bankrupt, joining Birmingham in issuing a Section 114 notice, just how many more will go the same way?
Alison's guests this month:
- James Morris MP - Halesowen and Rowley Regis (Conservative)
- Lilian Greenwood MO - Nottingham South
- Cllr Paul Hartshorn - Blaby District Council (Liberal Democrat)