Double child murderer and rapist, Colin Pitchfork, will not be released from prison.

Pitchfork was jailed for life for raping and murdering Leicestershire schoolgirls, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, who were both 15, in 1983 and 1986.

He was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence and was jailed for a minimum of 30 years in 1988. This was later reduced to 28 years for good behaviour.

Pitchfork, 63, was released in 2021 but returned to prison after approaching "several" young women while out on walks.

Although no offences were committed or reported, the approaches were a breach of the licence conditions given to him on his initial release from prison in September of that year.

The conditions were the strictest to have ever been issued and therefore he was under much closer supervision than other offenders.

In June 2023, the Parole Board again decided to release him but this decision was challenged by the government's justice secretary.

Concerns over the June decision led to Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, making what is known as an "application for reconsideration" on 5 July.

Later that month the Parole Board announced it had granted the request after finding the decision had been "irrational".

Who is Colin Pitchfork?

Double child murderer Colin Pitchfork was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping and killing two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.

Pitchfork, now 63, was the first person in the world to be arrested and convicted using DNA evidence.

He was jailed for life in 1988 for raping and murdering Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, both 15, in Leicestershire.

He grew up in Newbold Verdon, Leicestershire, before marrying a social worker and moving to Littlethorpe.

Pitchfork worked as an apprentice baker, and continued his job at Hampshires Bakery until his arrest for the murders.

