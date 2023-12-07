Friends and family of a 19-year-old from Leicestershire who was killed in a workplace accident say health and safety needs to improve, to avoid further tragedy.

Ben Spencer from Sileby was crushed by a heavy goods vehicle shortly after starting work at Sunrise Poultry Farm in 2021.

The company was fined for breaching health and safety regulation.

The firm said it has worked pro-actively and closely with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to review and update the traffic management systems on site.

Ben's friends paid tribute to him saying: "Probably the best friend you could ever ask for really.

"Extremely loyal, you know what I mean. He'd always have your back, no matter what."

Flowers left for Ben at his grave by his friends Credit: ITV News Central

Ben had just landed a new job at the Sunrise Poultry Farm in Sileby and was saving up to buy himself a watch.

But just two weeks into the job he was tragically killed after he was crushed between a wall and a heavy good vehicle, while it undertook a complex manoeuvre.

Two and a half years on-his death has left a huge hole in the lives of his loved ones.

Ben's friend Kai said: "Obviously when you think about him there's happy memories but it always draws back to pain. When you look at his grave, why is my friend in a grave?

"Everyone's just dealing with this trauma of losing your friend at such a young age and it can do things to your mind."

Every year on his birthday in November, Ben’s friends celebrate his life Credit: ITV News Central

There is clear signage at the site today, but an investigation by the HSE at the time found measures in place for segregating pedestrians and moving vehicles were wholly inadequate.

Just last month Sunrise Poultry Farms pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulation and was fined more than £200,000.

In a statement Sunrise Poultry Farms said: “Following on the from the accident, the company has worked pro-actively and closely with the HSE to review and update the traffic management systems on site.”

There were 135 workers killed in work related accidents last year - of which the second highest percentage were within the agricultural industry.

Ben’s friends want to make sure he’s not just another statistic-and they calling for real change.

Kai said: "You know he's a person and such a thing as a workplace accident has caused pain and despair in so many people's lives.

"You know it's left a single mum without her only son. She's left alone now and she's broken and she'll never be ok ever again.

"You want to express that when your friends and loved ones go to their workplace they're going to be protected by the company that they're working for.

"You don't expect that them to be neglecting the fact that you need to have health and safety and it's such a simple tiny thing."

Ever year on his birthday in November, Ben’s friends celebrate his life with fireworks.

But they hope his legacy can be to bring positive change in workplace safety so no more lives are so avoidably lost.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…