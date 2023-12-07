Two of the world's smallest foxes have joined the ranks of a Worcestershire nature reserve as part of a new conservation scheme.

Pascal and Lazlow, a pair of male Fennec foxes have travelled 1,500 miles from a zoo in Hungary to All Things Wild in Honeybourne, in Evesham.

The duo weigh less than 2 kilos (4lbs) and are 16 inches (40cm) in length, with their ears standing at 6 inches (15cm) tall.

It’s taken the zoo seven months to get the animals to the UK and they have been settling in to their new surroundings.

its part of a new scheme to help support the animal population.

Matthew Parker, animal manager at All Things Wild, said: "In the wild Fennec Foxes are regularly poached and trafficked, so having a structured breeding programme for this species in captivity is really important to make sure the population is healthy and stable.

"Should the worst thing happen to the population, we have something ready where we can reintroduce them potentially in the future.

"Fennec Foxes are the world's smallest fox. They weigh about 1.6k and are really quite light and sixteen inches long.

"But their ears are six inches long. They are adapted to live in the Sahara and survive on very little water.

"Their ears are cute and serve an important purpose allowing it to dissipate heat to cool the blood through the big surfaces, which is really important.

"They also survive off very little water by digging up roots of plants, but they get most of their water from insects, which is their main diet.

The pair have been settling in well Credit: ITN

"They can hear insects falling under the surface and pinpoint them."

Staff at the site are hoping to pair the males up with females soon.

Mr Parker said: "Hopefully pairing these guys up in the near future is really important to us.

"We adore working with the foxes we wold love to bring in females and create a stable population at the zoo."