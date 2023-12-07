The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) role has been scrapped, with the region's Mayor set to take over.

Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street confirmed on Thursday 1 November that he had written to the Home Secretary to request that the mayor take over responsibility for policing in the area from the PCC.

In a statement on X, posted on Wednesday 6 December, Andy Street said the Home Secretary had agreed to transfer powers from the current PCC, Simon Foster, to himself.

He added: "Crime has doubled in 8 years and our force is now in special measures. We cannot go on like this.

"I’ll set out my plan of action in due course."

The move has been branded a “hostile takeover” attempt by Simon Foster. Taking to X, the Labour PCC, who was elected in May 2021, said the move was “in no one's interests, save that of @andy4wm."

The transfer of powers is due to take effect from May 2024.

