West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner role scrapped as Mayor set to take over
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) role has been scrapped, with the region's Mayor set to take over.
Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street confirmed on Thursday 1 November that he had written to the Home Secretary to request that the mayor take over responsibility for policing in the area from the PCC.
In a statement on X, posted on Wednesday 6 December, Andy Street said the Home Secretary had agreed to transfer powers from the current PCC, Simon Foster, to himself.
He added: "Crime has doubled in 8 years and our force is now in special measures. We cannot go on like this.
"I’ll set out my plan of action in due course."
The move has been branded a “hostile takeover” attempt by Simon Foster. Taking to X, the Labour PCC, who was elected in May 2021, said the move was “in no one's interests, save that of @andy4wm."
The transfer of powers is due to take effect from May 2024.
