Two men arrested after shooting in Smethwick

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Smethwick last month.

Officers from West Midlands Police say it took place in Cape Hill On October 23.

A man in his 20s was dropped off by a vehicle at Birmingham City Hospital in the early hours of the morning with a leg injury. His injuries were not life threatening.

Officers have now arrested two men, aged 22 and 25, on suspicion of attempted murder.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

A statement on the West Midlands Police website reads: "We take a hard-lined approach in the fight against suspected serious and organised crime activity.

"Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of our work during Op Target – an ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."