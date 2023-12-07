Police have arrested two further suspects following a serious assault on a man near Sussex Street Skate Park in Nottingham city centre.

The 24-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group of people at the walkway underneath the tram tracks near the Nottingham Contemporary.

Police say he sustained serious head injuries and was also robbed during the incident at around 6.50pm on Tuesday (5 December), with the group then fleeing towards High Pavement and Cliff Road.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police last night (6 December) arrested two suspects – a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl – for robbery and violent disorder.

Both suspects remain in custody, as does an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Forensic inquiries are continuing at the scene of the attack and a police cordon remains in place.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: “A large team of officers are investigating this assault, which has left a young man fighting for his life in hospital.

“We understand a number of people were involved and we are working hard to identify these other suspects.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so I’d like to reiterate my plea for anyone with information about this attack to please come forward and assist us.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident 635 of 5 December 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.