A 24-year-old man who died from significant head injuries after an attack near a skate park in Nottingham has been named.

Jack Edwards, 24, was attacked and robbed on Tuesday 5 December at around 6.50pm.

He received significant head injuries and was taken to hospital. He died on Thursday 7 December at Queen’s Medical Centre despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

The attack took place at around 6:50pm underneath the tram tracks near the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery.

On Friday, police charged a teenager with murder and robbery after the violent robbery earlier this week.

In a statement released by police, his family said: "We are still trying to process what has happened and comprehend the fact that Jack is no longer with us.

“He was only 24 years old. It is difficult for us to put into words the emotions we are feeling right now but we are devastated.

“He was much-loved, and leaves behind a mum, a dad, a brother, a sister and many other family and friends.

“We have been by his bedside at the hospital throughout and we would like to thank the ambulance service and police officers who attended that evening and the hospital staff.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming.

“We would now like to ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

