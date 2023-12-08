A teenager has been charged with murder and robbery after a man died following a violent robbery at a city centre skate park.

Police were called to Sussex Street Skate Park in Nottingham on Tuesday 5 December. The man was found with serious head injuries and had been robbed. He was rushed to hospital, and remained there in a critical condition.

The victim died on the night of Thursday 7 December.

The attack took place at around 6:50pm underneath the tram tracks near the Nottingham Contemporary art gallery.

A group reportedly fled the scene, running in the direction of High Pavement and Cliff Road.

Teenager Kai Howitt was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent - he's now been charged with murder and robbery.

Howitt, aged 18 and from West Bridgford, is will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday 8 December.

Three more teenagers have also been arrested. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder.

All three are yet to be charged but remain in police custody.

Another 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder, but have since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I’d like to express my sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

"We are determined to identify all the people involved in this attack and have to date arrested six suspects, one of whom has now been charged.

"This remains an active investigation and I would again appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information that could assist us to call the police."

