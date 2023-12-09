Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are warning people not to enter flood water this weekend after rescuing a 56-year-old woman and her dog.

The car became partially submerged in the flooding near Maesbury Marsh in Shropshire.

There were two flood warnings in place for the River Vyrnwy after heavy rainfall this week.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shropshire Fire And Rescue Service's Group Support Team issued an update.

The car was partially submerged in water Credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The update reads: "Travel alert. Please do not enter flood water.

"Shropshire Fire And Rescue Service crews from Oswestry, Baschurch, Shrewsbury have rescued a 56-year-old female and dog from partially submerged car near Maesbury Marsh."

In the post fire service members also posted two pictures showing the extent of the incident.

One picture shows a car partially submerged in water, while the other shows firefighters attending the incident.