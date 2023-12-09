A woman left another woman with permanent damage to her vocal chord after stabbing her to the neck with a broken glass bottle.

Shelley Hill, 45, was found guilty of attempted murder in October this year at a trial held at Leicester Crown Court.

The trial followed the incident which happened during the early evening of 28 April this year in Yeoman Street, Leicester.

Today (Thursday), at the same court, Hill, formerly of Manitoba Road, Leicester, was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment - on release, she will be subjected to licence for a further three years.

Police said the victim, who is in her 40s, was in hospital receiving treatment for four weeks following the assault and said she still suffered from frequent nightmares almost six months on.

She said: “I have been told that I have left vocal palsy, this is a type of paralysis of my left vocal cord.

"As a result of this I can’t talk more than above a whisper.

"If I do try and talk loudly, it strains my throat and causes pain.

"I’m embarrassed by what I sound like, I do worry about what people think of me when I speak to them. I have been told that the vocal palsy is permanent."

Speaking further about the impact of the incident at the time of conviction, she said: “I have been suffering with nightmares since I was attacked, and they are frequent.

"I don’t dream about the actual attack on me, I dream about other situations where I always end up getting stabbed and, in the dream, I can always feel a sting wherever I end up being stabbed.

"This wakes me up then I struggle to get back to sleep. What has happened to me has been awful.”

Police had been called just after 6pm to the car park in Yeoman Street, Leicester, by East Midlands Ambulance Service who were in attendance at the report of a stabbing.

Enquiries following the incident found that the victim and Hill had known each other for a few months through another person.

The women were with a group of people in the car park when Hill became aggressive towards the victim, before grabbing a bottle that the victim was holding, smashing it and using it to stab her in the neck. Hill then left the scene.

The incident was captured on CCTV with enquiries leading to Hill being arrested two days later on 30 April. She was then charged the following day.

Hill had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but had denied attempted murder.

Detective Constable Jo Turnbull, officer in the case, said: “The victim has understandably struggled to come to terms with what happened to her and the injuries it has caused.

"I thank her for the bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and trial to ensure that Hill has faced responsibility for her actions.

"I do hope this outcome now helps her in some small way as she continues to move forward with her life.

“Enquiries at the scene led to Hill being arrested two days later and being charged with attempted murder.

"Thank you to all officers and staff who have been involved in this investigation from the initial response at the scene to bringing the case to trial.”