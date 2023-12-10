With only a couple of weeks to go until Christmas many retail businesses in our region have entered their busiest period.

But as the cost of living crisis continues, experts at The Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce say they're seeing a shift in the kinds of presents people are shopping for this year.

They say it is causing concern for some businesses.

Emily Stubbs, from Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, said: "Retailers are banking on that last-minute flurry of festive shopping in December and will continue working hard to deliver some affordable Christmas cheer for customers.

"Food and drink, health, personal care and beauty continues to drive retail sakes growth.

"While we saw a decline in jewellery and watch retail, sales on the high street suggesting that customers are maybe moving away from expensive presents in favour of more budget friendly gifting.

"Which might present challenges particularly here in Birmingham for independent retailers in the jewellery quarter - which produces more than 40 percent of UK jewellery."