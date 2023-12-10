Limping cat Winston, 20, fed by Tesco shoppers for years now needs forever home

A limping cat popular with Tesco shoppers has finally been caught.

Tests have shown Winston is actually 20 years old and is thought to have spent most of his life on the streets.

Stacey Spelman and her daughter managed to get veterinary help for Winston after finally succeeding in their three-year mission to capture him.

It followed 'dozens of failed attempts and a broken ankle'.

Now Betley Cat Rescue is caring for Winston. Staff have removed his rotting teeth and checked his bloods and are now looking for a forever home.

Rescue member Jo Barratt said: “Winston’s a lovely lad. He’s had quite a lot of treatment from the vet and is doing great.

Credit: BPM Media

“He’s had flea treatment, he might need steroids, and he only has a few teeth left as he’s had to have the majority removed because they were about to fall out and he was in a lot of pain from it.

"He tried to have a go at the surgeon when they were checking Winston’s teeth because he was in so much discomfort.

"He’s had his blood tests and they’re good.

“He’s got ear problems so he’s having drops for that and we haven’t managed to identify the limp as nothing came up during his examination.

"Other than that he’s in pretty good nick because he’s been well fed, although cats need so much more than just food.

“Winston has been using the litter tray so he must have been house trained during some point in his life.

"Ideally, we want to get him a home as soon as possible because he’s such a beautiful lad.

“We’ve had lots of applications for him but he needs to be the only pet in the home because we don’t know what he’ll be like around other animals as he’s currently in isolation.

Credit: BPM Media

"We want him to be adopted rather than fostered as it’s a much more settled environment for him.

“He’s been vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. At the moment he has a heated pen outside and a straw-insulated hutch because he’s not used to being indoors and he absolutely loves it.”

Winston is something of a celebrity among Tesco Kidsgrove shoppers.

Elsie Taylor said: “He used to come up Essex Drive most days and he's had a limp for a while.

"People said he must have had an accident that didn’t heal right but he didn’t seem in pain and he was definitely well fed.”

Daisy Cunnigham said: “That cat has been here for years. Lots of people buy food from Tesco and feed him, I think he was a stray that lived behind Tesco.”

Keith Wright added: “I’ve seen him quite a few times, he’s usually hidden in the grass verge behind the fence.

"I assumed he was someone’s cat because I always thought he looked quite healthy and well fed, but I suppose I never got close enough to see him limping, unless that’s a new thing.”

A fundraiser has been launched to help fund Winston’s treatment. To support the appeal donate here. If you would like to adopt Winston visit the Betley Cat Rescue.