A man has been arrested after a mother and son were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Derbyshire.

The crash happened on the A632 Chesterfield Road in Span Carr near Kelstedge on Saturday at about 10.20am.

A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, 22, died in hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

They were in a Hyundai which was involved in a crash with a black BMW.

The driver of the BMW left the scene and remains outstanding, Derbyshire Police said.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

