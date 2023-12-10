Woman dies after collision between taxi and BMW in Birmingham

Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s has died following a collision in Sparkbrook.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Highgate Road near to the junction with Woodfield Road shortly before 2am on 10 December to a collision involving a black BMW and a taxi.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.

Three passengers of the BMW, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Highgate Road remains closed whilst investigation continues into exactly what happened.

A statement on the police website reads: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who has died and specially trained investigators are in touch keeping them informed."

Anyone with any dashcam footage or with any information about what happened is asked to contact police by calling 101, via LiveChat on their website quoting 326 of 10/12/12 or by emailing investigators direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.