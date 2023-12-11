CCTV shows police talking to murder victim an hour before fatal attack

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Nancy Cole met Matthew's mother Emma who is calling for people to come forward with information about her son's murder six months on...

CCTV footage showing police stopping and speaking to a murder victim on his bike just an hour and a half before he was found dead has been released by police.

Matthew Schofield died after an assault occurred shortly before 3am in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle, Leicester, on Sunday 11 June.

The 34-year-old was found by police at around 4.20am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six months on from the attack, Leicestershire Police are appealing for the public's help to find the father-of-one's attacker.

Matthew with his mother, Emma, alongside flowers left by members of the community. Credit: ITV News Central

So far, 14 people have been arrested in association with the murder, but none have been charged.

Ten currently remain on police bail, one person has been released under investigation and three were released with no further action.

Emma Daniels, Matthew's mother, says someone must know what happened to her son.

She has spent the last six months visiting the place where Matthew was killed, and says it has been a comfort to her.

Emma finds solace in spending time at the place where Matthew died. Credit: ITV News Central

"In a way, it does give me a little bit of comfort. I like coming here, I like laying the flowers, I like knowing exactly where he was," Emma said.

"Just to be here six months later and still no further, that's really tough. I'm not going to see my son married, I'm not going to see him have further children, I'm not going to do all the things that you want to do with your son.

"I just want one person to come forward and let us know what happened. That's all it takes is one person."

Leicestershire Police have released the CCTV footage of Matthew riding past officers dealing with a separate incident and stopping to talk to them as part of their investigation into his death.

The CCTV footage released by the police also shows Matthew visiting a garage before speaking to police officers. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Senior investigating officer DI Mark Parish said: "You can see Matthew, he's happy, he's cheerful, he's on a bike talking to the officers.

"The clothing he was wearing at the time was the clothing he was found wearing at the time he was found deceased, so that hopefully will jog people's memories as to whether they saw Matthew and saw what happened."

Although the attack took place in the early hours of the morning, police believe there may have been people in the area, possibly making their way home after a night out in the city centre.

There may also have been people driving past the location at the time, particularly taxi drivers, who could have useful information to assist further with the investigation.

