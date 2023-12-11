An American citizen "associated with the secret service" has left the UK before a car crash trial is due to take place.

Issac Calderon was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 December charged with causing Elizabeth Donowho serious injury by dangerous driving in a collision on the A4103 near Shucknall in July.

However, despite assurances from his employer that he would not leave the country, the 22-year-old flew to Houston, Texas, on a commercial flight on 25 November.

West Mercia Police told Ms Donowho that the suspect had been carrying out work “associated with the secret service” and working on matters “that might come under the Official Secrets Act” before the crash which left her unable to walk for six weeks.

Ms Donowho suffered severe injuries to her ankles in the crash. Credit: Elizabeth Donowho

The 56-year-old nurse, of Malvern, Worcestershire, broke both of her ankles, as well as suffering a fractured sternum and a broken bone in her hand.

Police also told Ms Donowho that the "extradition process" has now begun to return Calderon to the UK to face trial.

He has been described as a “private citizen” by the US Embassy and police said he had been in the UK on a work visa.

Confirming Calderon’s departure, West Mercia Police said: “On Friday 1 December 2023 at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court a warrant was issued for the arrest of Issac Calderon, 22, who is wanted for failure to appear at court on a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“We are engaging with his solicitor to inform him of the warrant and the need for him to return to the UK.

“We have also prepared appropriate paperwork should we need to request extradition, to ensure that the case can be heard in court.”

A US Embassy spokeswoman said: “The US Embassy does not comment on law enforcement matters involving private US citizens.

“The US and UK co-ordinate closely on law enforcement matters.”

The Home Office said it would neither confirm nor deny whether an extradition request had been made until the suspect had been arrested, as a matter of longstanding policy and practice.

The case follows that of Anne Sacoolas, who was able to leave the UK when diplomatic immunity was asserted on behalf of the US government after she killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in August 2019 while driving on the wrong side of the road.

