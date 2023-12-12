Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Rosie Dowsing meets eight-year-old Millie Turner who used first aid to save her mum's life.

An eight-year-old girl from the Black Country has been described as a 'hero' after she saved her mum's life by putting her in the recovery position.

Millie Turner from Kingswinford had been learning first aid with weekly after school sessions for less than a year before her mum collapsed in September.

Millie's mum Pamela has a weakened immune system from over five years of chemotherapy cancer treatment, and a nasty chest infection saw her collapse and choke on her tongue.

Luckily Millie sprung into action and cleared Pamela's airways by putting her in the recovery position before heading downstairs to alert her dad.

When she arrived to hospital, doctors told Pamela that she may not have survived without Millie's actions.

Millie said she felt 'anxious and nervous' when she saw her mum 'choking on her tongue', but thankfully she knew how to help.

She said: "I was in the bedroom with my mum, and I heard a strange noise so I looked over, and my mummy wasn't breathing very well.

"My mum was choking on her tongue. When I put her in the recovery position her tongue fell out so she could breathe properly again.

"If I wasn't there to help my mum I don't think she would be here right now."

Millie attends her local Badgers run by St John Ambulance at Pensnett Community Centre in Brierley Hill on Friday evenings.

The programme teaches skills from first aid to communication, healthy living and being safe.

Millie knew how to put her mum in the recovery position because she had already joined the local badgers group run by St John Ambulance. Credit: ITV Central

In November, Millie was recognised for her bravery at a ceremony in London with a Young Achievers award given by Princess Anne, who is Commandant-in-Chief at Youth of St John Ambulance.

Jenny Garratt of St John Ambulance, who runs the Brierley Hill sessions that Millie attends, says everyone is 'so proud' of her.

Jenny said: "It's amazing how much first aid a young person can do on an adult. A small child like Millie can roll an adult into the recovery position.

"First aid is a life skill, and just knowing that at any given moment you can save somebody's life with three or four simple steps - it's an amazing skill to have."

Pamela Turner says she is so grateful for the skills her daughter learned with St John Ambulance, because she may not have survived without Millie's actions.

Pamela said: "I think a lot of people would panic, especially for a child to see their mum go through that.

"But she was so calm, she didn't even hesitate to do it, and I think that is just a credit to her and shows how incredible St John's are. She is remarkable."