Two roads in Birmingham city centre have been cordoned off as West Midlands Police deal with an "ongoing incident."

Parts of Gas Street and Holliday Street, near Broad Street, have been closed to cars and pedestrians since the early hours of the morning.

As of 6:30am, both roads remain closed.

The force told ITV News Central they expect the roads to be shut for hours whilst officers and forensic teams attend the scene.

A blue forensic tent has been put up at the scene underneath the bridge over Holliday Street.

This is a developing story - more as it comes...

