Legia Warsaw have been fined 100,000 euro (£86,100) and banned from selling tickets for the club’s next five away European matches following the disorder ahead of the Europa Conference League match at Aston Villa.

Almost 50 people were arrested following violence involving the visiting fans prior to kick-off at Villa Park on November 30, with missiles thrown at police as the Polish club’s supporters were held in a coach park near the ground before they were due to enter the stadium.

West Midlands Police said four officers were injured and, although the game started on time, no Legia fans were allowed in ahead of kick-off.

Villa also accused Legia officials of a "complete lack of cooperation" with themselves, the police and governing body UEFA.

Following a review of the incident, UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body took stern action against the Polish club for crowd disturbances, acts of damage, throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks.

As well as the financial sanction and ticket sales ban, Legia have also been ordered to contact Villa within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by supporters, which included broken high fences and a broken lighting pole.

Elsewhere, French club Lens have been handed a 30,000 euro (£25,800) fine and a suspended ban from selling tickets to their next away European game following disturbances in the Champions League match at Arsenal on November 29, which also saw supporters damage 50 seats.

